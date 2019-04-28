IMF delegation due tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Pakistan from Monday. Finance Division Spokesperson Dr Khaqan Najeeb said the purpose of the visit is to hold technical negotiations for progress on an IMF programme.

He said the preparation of an economic framework is in the final phase for dialogue with the IMF team. Departments and organisations concerned will participate in talks with the delegation, he said. The spokesperson said the delegation will hold a meeting with State Bank and Privatisation Commission officials, adding that the tax officials will also hold talks with the IMF team.