90pc trees missing in Billion Tree Tsunami: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to plant five billion trees whereas not even 100 million were planted. It must have been slip of tongue, she added.

PML-N leader said PM misinformed about his Billion Tree Tsunami Programme as 90 percent of his billion trees are missing in the project.

While reacting to the auditor’s report on Billion Tree Tsunami project PML-N spokesperson sarcastically asked if 5 billion trees are being planted on the same planet where he is constructing 5 million houses. She said that PM has brought only billion lies to the nation. It is a worrisome situation for big claimers now.