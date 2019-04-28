Count money and return it instead of counting trees: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday charged the report on Billion Tree Tsunami Project was a conspiracy hatched by the government’s political rivals on the basis of one-sided visits to areas of tree plantation.

She advised the PML-N spokesperson to count the national wealth looted and plundered, and return it to the nation instead of counting trees.

Reacting to the opposition’s criticism on the much-discussed project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed the opposition’s report was contrary to the facts and asked the PML-N spokesperson to explain why so far Nawaz Sharif had not get admitted to a hospital.

“There is nothing left for the opposition to play politics. Therefore, they came up with a pretext of tree counting to attack the government. The entire world knows for inspection of trees, such people had gone who are Prime Minister Imran Khan’s worst political opponents,” she maintained.

She claimed the Billion Tree Tsunami report by the opposition was a drama like their recent one regarding polio drops in KP.

The special assistant contended that after meeting defeat in vote counting, now the pessimist elements were trying to get some comfort in counting of trees in KP and they would face defeat in it too. Referring to filing of an application by Nawaz Sharif seeking leave on medical grounds for treatment abroad, she alleged the cat was now out of the bag and that the facts were now before the nation that he had no heart pain but the pain was to again grabbing power.

She alleged that Nawaz and his team were liars, who had stated having no desire to go to London and now had filed an application in the court for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the PTI Senator Faisal Javed said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz can ease their parents’ hardships by suggesting them to return the looted money of the nation.

“Both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari played long innings of corruption and money laundering in the country and established empires across the world,” he alleged in a statement issued here by the PTI Central Media Department. Faisal Javed said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal can play a significant role in ending miseries of their parents by suggesting their parents to return plundered wealth of the masses and live peaceful life abroad. He also criticised Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and said that Nawaz Sharif had amassed a vast empire for his children yet they did not even visit ailing father.

“The nation knows the PML-N and PPP leadership is in trouble,” he said. He contended that their survival in the political arena is confined to make issue out of non-issues and added that their political activism revolves around paid jalsas and planted questions in the press conferences.

“When summoned by NAB, both House of Sharif and House of Zardari, the ‘champions of democracy’ have absolutely nothing to present to justify their wealth worth billions,” he said.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif, he said that the “torch-bearer” of sanctity of vote is now seeking ways to escape the country and accountability. He continued that if get released on bail, Nawaz Sharif, who proclaimed himself as “Nelson Mandela” and became a complex case of threatening diseases when jailed.

“All efforts of escape from accountability will go in vain and the looters will be made to return the plundered wealth of this nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema claimed PTI was set to fulfil it’s yet another promise made to people. He said that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Local Government Bill for Punjab was on the cards to get a nod.