AFP
April 28, 2019

Trump rejects UN arms trade treaty

AFP
April 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS: President Donald Trump announced that the United States would not abide by a UN treaty aimed at regulating the global arms trade, calling it "misguided" and an encroachment on US sovereignty.

The US Senate never ratified the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty after former president Barack Obama endorsed it. Trump said he was revoking his predecessor´s signature. "We will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone," Trump said in a speech to the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis. "We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom," he said, referring to the constitutional right to bear arms.

"And that is why my administration will never ratify the UN arms trade treaty." "I am officially announcing today that the United States will be revoking the effect of America´s signature from this badly misguided treatment (sic). We´re taking our signature back.” The treaty, which entered into effect in December 2014, seeks to regulate the flow of weapons into conflict zones.

It requires member countries to keep records of international transfers of weapons and to prohibit cross-border shipments that could be used in human rights violations or attacks on civilians.

