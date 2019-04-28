close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
A
Agencies
April 28, 2019

15 dead inSri Lanka gun battle with militants

Top Story

A
Agencies
April 28, 2019

COLOMBO: The bodies of 15 people, including six children, were discovered at the site of a fierce overnight gun battle on the east coast of Sri Lanka, a military spokesman said on Saturday, six days after suicide bombers killed more than 250 people.

The shootout between troops and suspected militants erupted on Friday evening in Sainthamaruthu in Ampara, to the south of the town of Batticaloa, site of one of the Easter Sunday blasts at three churches and four luxury hotels.

A police spokesman said that three suspected suicide bombers were among the 15 dead after the shoot-out. One child caught in the crossfire was admitted to hospital.

Military spokesman Sumith Atapattu said in a statement that as troops headed towards the safe house three explosions were triggered and gunfire began. “Troops retaliated and raided the safe house where a large cache of explosives had been stored,” he said in a statement.

