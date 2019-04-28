Efforts on to change fate of backward areas: Buzdar

MULTAN/DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that upgrading health and education facilities and road infrastructure are the top most priority of the government.

Addressing the Nishtar Hospital phase-II foundation stone laying ceremony at Mauza Balil on Saturday, he said that the previous PML-N government had done nothing to upgrade the health infrastructure. He said that the PML-N had always made hue and cry in the name of south Punjab backwardness, but consumed all resources in Lahore.

The chief minister said that initially Rs 2.5 billion would be earmarked for the Nishtar Hospital phase-II in the upcoming budget. The hospital would spread over 57 acres, he said, adding that 500-bed portion would be completed in the first stage. The number of beds would be increased in the second stage while a medical college and a nursing college would be established in the third stage of the Nishtar Hospital phase-II, he added. The chief minister said that most advanced projects of public development would be introduced in the next budget. Buzdar said that the Nishtar Hospital phase-II would also accommodate the patients form Balochistan and KP. He said that the government was upgrading Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology and establishing a new block there.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that capacity of the Nishtar Hospital was 1,700 beds but it was accommodating 3,200 patients. She said that the completion of Nishtar Hospital phase-II would reduce the burden on the Nishtar Hospital.

Later, addressing the first convocation of Ghazi Medical College in Dera Ghazi Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that a 200-bed institute of cardiology would be established in the city. He said that four-storey children and gynecology wards would also be constructed in the teaching hospital to facilitate the patients of the remote areas. In the past, south Punjab in general and this area in particular were not provided funds as all resources were diverted to certain other areas, he adde

Buzdar said: “It is the right time to change the fate of this backward area for which efforts are being channelised and the masses will soon observe positive changes.” He further said that he was well aware of the shortage of the consultants and other staff for which practical steps were being taken. He said that a new auditorium would be constructed at Ghazi Medical College while new buses would also be provided to students. Later, the chief minister awarded degrees to the students.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also inaugurated a Balochi language programme, which would Multan.