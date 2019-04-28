Three Levies men martyred in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the Levies force were martyred and one more sustained injuries in a blast at the Malik Shahi area in Shewa tehsil in North Waziristan district on Saturday, official sources said. The sources said that explosives planted during the night by unidentified miscreants near a checkpost of the Levies force went off when the Levies personnel arrived for duty in the morning. Three Levies personnel were martyred and one was injured in the blast. All of them were local residents. The local people placed the bodies of the martyred Levies soldiers on the Bannu-Thall road in protest against the incident. The protesters demanded the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the incident.