435 federal govt depts to be restructured

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to restructure its 435 institutions under the reforms agenda.

In this regard, the Cabinet Division secretary chaired a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee in which recommendations of Institutional Reform Cell were placed.

The Cell recommended reorganisation of 435 federal government institutions and transformation of many institutions into executive departments.

It was recommended that out of 435 departments, 45 should be handed over to the Investment Pakistan Company and 19 over to the provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Gilgit Baltistan.

It was recommended that 12 federal government institutions should be made independent, 43 should be merged, 228 [institutions] should be made autonomous, 82 should be converted into executive departments and six should be abolished.

It was also suggested that 28 federal ministries, divisions and other allied departments should be converted into executive departments. It was also recommended that Sindh and Punjab Rangers, Coast Guard, Marine, Fisheries, federal investigation agencies, National Police Bureau and Anti-Narcotics Force should be made executive departments, which also included Director General Civil Defence, Director General Immigration and Passports, FC (South, North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), FC (South, North Balochistan).

Under the reforms agenda, Airport Security Force, Printing Corporation of Pakistan, NHA, Motorways Police, Directorate of Military Lands and Cantonment, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonment), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Staff Welfare Organisation, Pakistan Railway Police, Directorate General of Haj and Umra, Indus Water Commission, and all Pakistan missions abroad should be made executive departments.

In addition, abolition of Appended Properties Organisation, Islamabad associated with the Cabinet Division, National Talent Pools associated with the Federal Education and Professional Training, National Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled People of Pakistan (NCRDP), National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), National Construction Company, Islamabad associated with Planning, Development & Reform Division and J&K Estate Property, Lahore was also recommended.