One killed in attack on LA synagogue: LOS ANGELES: One person was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, the mayor said Saturday. "We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality. The rabbi was shot in the hand," Mayor Steve Vaus said.
