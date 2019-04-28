Naval chief visits heads of shipbuilding industry in China

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to China visited Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard at Shanghai, Shuang Liu Construction Base at Wuhan and met heads of shipbuilding industry.

Upon arrival at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard (HZS) and Shuang Liu Construction Base, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by heads of the respective construction yards. The admiral was given detailed briefings on the facilities and construction activities going on at the construction yards.

The Naval chief also visited various sections of the HZ Shipyard and Shuang Liu Construction Base where he was briefed by the mission commanders and heads of respective construction yards about the progress on under-construction projects of PN platforms. Later, the admiral had called on various heads of shipbuilding industry, including Chairman, China Shipbuilding Industrial Corporation (CSIC), China Shipbuilding Offshore International Company (CSOC), Hudong Zhoghua Shipyard (HZS) and Shuang Liu Construction Base.