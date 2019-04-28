Govt notifies new visa policy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has notified a new visa policy under which nationals of 48 countries will be able to get visa on arrival facility. The new visa policy came into effect from April 15. Under the policy, visa requirements have been relaxed for 48 countries including Brazil, Germany, Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka, Australia and Denmark. India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Afghanistan won’t be able to benefit from the new visa policy. The visa will be granted for a period of three months initially. Besides, diplomats from 12 countries will also be able to avail the facility. The government passport holders of 31 countries can benefit from the new visa policy.