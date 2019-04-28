PTI ready to take all parties along, says Sarwar

OKARA: Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had said that calling PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “Sahiba” was just a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the Opposition had made it an issue.

He was addressing public gatherings at Tayyab Saeed Shaheed Police Lines and at the residences of former provincial minister Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna and PTI ticketholder Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq here on Saturday.

He said that the PTI was ready to carry all political parties with it, but the Opposition must adopt a sober attitude. The governor said that changes in the cabinet were a routine process in democracy. He said that the previous governments had spent billions of rupees for the provision of potable water but the funds were spoiled. Unlike the previous governments, the PTI would provide trained staff to take care of filtration plants. He said that the people had been suffering from diseases due to lack of clean water.

The governor said that the Aab Pak Authority would play an important role in installation of filtration plants in the province. He said that he could not forget the love and affection which the people of Okara had showered on him. He said that the PTI had been gaining strength in the district and till the next general elections it would become a stronghold of the party.

SEVEN DACOITS ARRESTED: Police arrested seven dacoits here on Saturday.

Renala Khurd Sadr police, on a tip-off, raided an area and arrested three dacoits Mian Khan, Azhar Ali and Ramzan with weapons while their four accomplices succeeded to escape. Shergarh police raided and arrested four dacoits Ashraf, Ashfaq, Wasim and Riasat Ali with weapons. The police have registered separate cases.