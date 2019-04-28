Erdogan slams Macron over ‘Armenia genocide’ remembrance

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upped his war of words Saturday with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for creating a day of remembrance for the 1915 Armenian "genocide".

Macron decided in February to formally to mark the mass killings and forced deportations of Armenians by troops from the Ottoman Empire, which preceded modern-day Turkey and sided with German and Austro-Hungary in World War I. France on Wednesday held its first "national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide".

It was the first major European country to recognise the massacres as genocide in 2001 and Macron has said his decision on a commemoration is designed to show Paris "knows how to look history in the face".

But Erdogan, who has urged "political novice" Macron to "focus on massacres committed by French troops during the colonial era" on Saturday again denounced the idea.

"Delivering a message to 700,000 Armenians who live in France will not save you, Monsieur Macron," Erdogan told a gathering of his ruling party in Kizilcahamam, north of Ankara. "Learn first to be honest in politics, if you are not you cannot win," said Erdogan, adding he had told Macron his views several times face to face.