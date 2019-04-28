Liverpool power back to top of Premier League

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp revealed Roberto Firmino has suffered a torn groin muscle after Liverpool powered back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield on Friday. Firmino’s injury, sustained in training this week, is bad news for Liverpool as they battlewith Manchester City in the title race and prepare to face Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal first leg onWednesday. Liverpool boss Klopp remains optimistic about the Brazilian forward’s chances of a quick recovery, but the injury update took some of the gloss off an evening which featured Naby Keita scoring after just 15 seconds for the club’s fastest ever Premier League goal.

“He trained normally yesterday but after training he had a small tear in a very small muscle,” Klopp said. “Apart from the word ‘tear’ everything is positive but it is Bobby and he might be ready for Wednesday. We don’t know at themoment. Because it’s him, it’s more likely than not. “Of all the bad news you could get, it is pretty much the best (outcome) but it was still bad enough that he could not play tonight.” Despite the relatively benign diagnosis, Klopp can ill afford to enter such a crucial stage of the season without a full compliment of players. With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also netting twice, itwas a comfortable evening for Liverpool on the pitch as they moved two points above Manchester City, who travel to Burnley on Sunday.

The latest victory took Liverpool onto 91 points — enough to have won the league title in 105 of the previous 119 seasons in English football history. Yet with City still having the destiny of the title in their hands, the prospect remains that Liverpool could end the campaign with 97 points and only finish second. Evenwithout Firmino, Liverpool had more than enough to sweep aside relegated Huddersfield, with Salah and Mane becoming the first Premier League strikers this season to reach the 20-goal mark, reaching 21 and 20 goals, respectively. It was Keita who started the routwith the first of those goals as goalkeeper Jonas Lossl played a harmless pass out of the Huddersfield area to Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who was immediately closed down by Keita and robbed of the ball. The midfielder quickly exchanged passes with Salah and advanced into the area before scoring with an accomplished 15-yard finish. On 23 minutes, the lead was predictably doubled as full-back Andy Robertson appeared on the end of a patient move to cross forMane to split hismarkers and head in. And, in first-half stoppage-time, Klopp’s side struck again when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s magnificently- weighted pass was met by Salah, who lobbed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper’s head. Mane added a fourth, on 65 minutes, as he headed in impressively, off-balance from six yards, from another excellent cross, this one from Jordan Henderson. A successful evening continued as Kloppwas able to bring on Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, out for 12months with knee ligament injury, as a 73rd minute substitute. The England international came close to scoring within minutes and fellowsub Xherdan Shaqiri almost set up a hat-trick for Mane whose header hit the post.