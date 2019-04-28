Shadab to return Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wrist spinner Shadab Khan will return to Islamabad from London on Monday following his appointment with Dr Patrick Kennedy, world renowned gastroenterologist and herpetologist with a special interest in liver disease in elite sportsmen. Shadab has been put on medication and has also been advised complete rest for two weeks, following which he will undergo another round of blood tests in Lahore. Following tests in two weeks time, there will be more clarity on his availability for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.