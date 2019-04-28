SLC calls off Pakistan’s U19 series

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket has called off the Under-19 series against Pakistan following serial blasts that left over 250 people dead in Colombo last week. The Pakistan team was set to leave for Colombo on April 30, with the first game scheduled for May 3 in Galle. As things stand, the tour has been postponed indefinitely. The PCB had been monitoring the situation, and had kept the doors open for the tour. “The tour has been postponed indefinitely,” an SLC official confirmed to Cricinfo. “It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn’t want to take any chances.” Pakistan Under-19 were scheduled to play two fourday games and three one-day matches on the tour, in Galle and Hambantota. The squad led by Rohail Nazir has been training at a conditioning camp in Karachi over the last five days.