Badminton’s top two clash to decide Asia title

SHANGHAI: The two best badminton players in the world will battle it out in Sunday’s final of the Asia Championships when title-holder Kento Momota faces Shi Yuqi. The women’s decider in the Chinese city of Wuhan is another Japan versus China showdown with Akane Yamaguchi taking on He Bingjiao.

The men’s clash is a repeat of last year’s World Championships final, when Japan’s top-ranked Momota defeated Shi. World number one Momota eased through his semi-final with a comprehensive 21-18, 21-8 victory over Vietnam’s unseeded veteran Nguyen Tien Minh on Saturday. The 36-year-old Nguyen felt he could have pulled off a shock. Shi, China’s world number two, saw off Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen 22-20, 21-18 in the men’s other semi-final. In the women’s draw, Japan’s third-seeded Yamaguchi stunned top seed Chen Yufei 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 to book her place against Chen’s fellow Chinese He. The fifth-seeded He won her all-Chinese semi-final against unseeded Cai Yanyan 8- 21, 21-12, 21-17.