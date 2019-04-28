close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Korean parliamentarians visit Arid varsity

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : A four-member South Korean Parliament members delegation led by Soo Hyuck Lee, visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here.

The purpose of their visit was to share the performance /achievements of Pak-Korea Capacity Building Centre for Agriculture & Livestock Technology (PKCBC) which was established in 2016 at PMAS-AAUR with the financial help of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to improve socio-economic conditions and livelihoods of farming communities.

The other parliament members included Seok Hyun Lee, Jung Bae Chun, Jae Kyung Lee, Kwak Sung Kyu, the Ambassador, Republic of Korea, Chung Jong Hyok, The Director General KOICA Office Islamabad Chung Jong Hyok, Ki Won Kwon, Chief of Committee Staff Officers from Korean Parliament, and officers from Embassy of Korea and KOICA office Islamabad.

