close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 28, 2019

Filtration plants in Mughlabad go dry

Islamabad

A
APP
April 28, 2019

Rawalpindi : The residents of Mughlabad and adjacent areas are facing acute clean drinking water shortage as both filtration plants in the area have been closed due to maintenance from last many months.

The locality is thickly populated area but no arrangement has been made by the Rawalpindi contentment Board (RCB) to provide clean drinking water.

A resident Fida Khan told this agency that we don’t have much time to bring water from filtration plants operating in remote localities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad