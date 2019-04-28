Filtration plants in Mughlabad go dry

Rawalpindi : The residents of Mughlabad and adjacent areas are facing acute clean drinking water shortage as both filtration plants in the area have been closed due to maintenance from last many months.

The locality is thickly populated area but no arrangement has been made by the Rawalpindi contentment Board (RCB) to provide clean drinking water.

A resident Fida Khan told this agency that we don’t have much time to bring water from filtration plants operating in remote localities.