Perveen Shakir Urdu Festival concludes

Islamabad : The two-day Perveen Shakir Urdu Festival came to an end on Saturday as renowned literary figures of the country delighted the audience by sharing their personal experiences, literary journeys and above all by reading out of their captivating works, says a press release.

The highlights of the second and the final day of the festival were introduction of Urdu translation of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani’s English book of stories ‘Invisible People’ as ‘Aujhal Log,’ a session titled ‘Kitabain Parhnay ka Mera Sunehri Daur’ (The Golden Book Reading Period of My Life), an exclusive session devoted to novel titled “Novel Ki Baat” or “Something about Novel” and “Which character of stories you would like to be.”

In their interaction with the readers, fiction writers and poets described what inspired them to write and how their literary started. These literary sessions were enriched with ghazals and poems by Perveen Shakir in whose memory the two-day literature festival was organized.

Among those who spoke on Raza Rabbani’s book and also about mystique of their literary journey included Dr Ziaul Hassan, Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik, Tahira Iqbal, Masood Ashar, Dr Safiya Ebad, , Gulmeenay Sethi.

Earlier on the inaugural day, “Nostalgia workshop” and incarnation of characters from different novels and their performance in front of the Perveen Shakir’s fans were appreciated by a large number of young and old poets, writers and lovers of Urdu literature.

In Nostalgia Workshop noted writers and poets shared their vivid memories of the childhood days when they felt romance of life and joys of little things deep inside. These memories were both sweet and sour but contributed a great deal to their literary journey.

One could see Senator Maula Bux Chandyo, Khush Bakht Shujaat, Muhammad Qawi Khan, Masood Ashar, Dr Sayeda Arfa Zehra, Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik, Tahira Iqbal, Saleem Sethi, Hameeda Shaheen, Qazi Humayun, Gen Tahir Qazi, Irfan Ahmed Urfi, Abda Qaiser, Anjum Khalique, Khursheed Rabbani, Shaida Chishti, Nasir Ali Syed and many other prominent names in the galaxy of writers and poets participating in various sessions of the festival and enjoying themselves there.

PST has been organizing such festivals to promote literature and art in society and this it has been doing in memory of great poetess of soft feminine feelings, late Perveen Shakir (1952-1994). Among these activities, Aks-e-Khushbu Award for Poetry and Fiction are the trust’s regular features since 1995.

Aks-e-Khushbu Poetry Award for the year 2018 went to Zahid Mehmood Zahid, a talented young poet from Dera Ismail Khan for his collection “Girft-e-Aks.”

The Fiction Award was given to another young writer from Balochistan Dr Awais Qarni for his book of short stories “Agli Baar.”

A gold medalist in MA English from University of Gujrat Arooj Zahra Khan was also selected for the honour.

Chairperson of the PST Parveen Qadir Agha was of the view literature was of the utmost importance just like dreams and creativity and is the honour and pride for the nation.

She said the credit for organizing the event in a creative way ensuring the audience didn’t lose interest till the last hour went to PST’s life-time member and acclaimed short story writer Mazharul Islam who spent days and nights to organize one of its kind event and make it a success.

Diwan-e-Parveen Shakir was also launched on the occasion. It is compiled by Hunza Fakharuddin from Hyderabad (Sindh) and contains some 365 ghazals of the poetess. The Diwan is publication by the PST and is combination of all the five books (five in all, four in her life time and fifth posthumously).

Muhammad Saleem Sethi’s book ‘Raaz-e-Nawa-e-Rumi’, the poetic translation of the verses by Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi, was another publication launched during the festival.