NAB ‘accountability for all’ policy proved excellent

Islamabad : Eradication of corruption is the whole voice of the nation. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the dynamic leadership of Justice (r). Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption from country with iron hands with the realization of through professionalism, transparency and on merit as per law. Today, eradication of corruption and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most policy of NAB. NAB strongly believes that corruption is silent killer just like cancer which is major hurdle in the way of development and prosperity of the country. Considering these facts, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is geared up to eliminate corruption and Corrupt Practices and recovers looted money from corrupt and deposits it in national exchequer.

NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has been now rejuvenated and its three pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement has proved excellent. Due to this reason, today NAB has become a vibrant and reports and surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Gallop and Gillani Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have not only appreciated performance of NAB but also indicated that 59 percent Pakistanis have trust upon NAB due to its across the board actions. NAB strongly believes in self accountability, transparency and merit as per law and has opened its doors for citizens related to their corruption related complaints. Chairman NAB during public hearings on every last Thursday of month not only listen public complaints himself but has disposed off 3000 complainants through personal hearings as per law.

The performance of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB remained excellent. NAB not only received 44315 complaints last year which have almost double from the previous year in 2019. NAB has filed 590 corruption references in respected Accountability courts which is an excellent achievement as compared to last five years of NAB. On the basis of across the board accountability under its Enforcement policy, NAB has not only arrested 600 accused persons but also recovered Rs4300 million from corrupt elements and deposited all amount in national exchequer during the tenure of present leadership of NAB. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials consider eradication of corruption from the country as their national duty. NAB has convened 50 Executive Board meetings in which various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and references authorized and approved. The present management of NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus. Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated for the last three years on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection. NAB had organized SAARC Seminar in Islamabad in which SAARC member countries including India participated and appreciated the Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by NAB in curbing corruption as Pakistan is role model for SAARC countries due to its proactive and effective Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement Anti-Corruption Strategy. Today, NAB is the first Chairman of SAARC countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

NAB has devised a state of the art Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) which was introduced at NAB Headquarter and NAB’s regional Bureaus in order to measure the effectiveness of performance which help in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB at NAB Headquarter. The main purpose of effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is to cater the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made. MES has the ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system for violators. Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) is a web-based application, user friendly and interactive online system developed to enhance the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

Today, more than 1210 corruption references of NAB are under trial in various respected Accountability Courts of the country and approximately total amount is Rs900 billion. Besides being apex anti-corruption organization, Today NAB is role model institution among SAARC countries due to its effective anti corruption strategy of Enforcement, Awareness and prevention. NAB on bilateral cooperation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption. In the context of CPEC this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan. NAB has established its first state of the Art Forensic Science LAB (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.