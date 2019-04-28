Human life worthier than a medicine patentHassan Shehzad

Book title: Pharmacy of the Developing World: Lessons from Evolution of India’s Patent Laws

Publisher: Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD)

Pages: 288

Year of publication: 2019

Price: Rs850

Medicines have been going out of reach of common man in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has publically expressed his anger over this phenomenon and replaced his health minister. Though it may ring well for the masses, it may not be little more than a typical case of some vessels clanging empty since the global dimension of this issue, which is very important, is being ignored by far.

As if to time with the current crisis, Dr Azizur Rehman, Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), has recently wrote a book titled “Pharmacy of the Developing World: Lessons from Evolution of India’s Patent Laws”. The book carries a lot for the government to learn from only if it is serious to resolve this problem.

Not for nothing has India acquired status of pharmacy of the developing world. And not for nothing international organizations including but not limited to Doctors without Borders (MSF) make desperate calls to Indian Prime Minister Nirandra Modi not to cave in to international pressures when he meets US President Donald Trump.

Himself an activist for people’s right to healthcare with a background of working with MSF in Geneva for three years, Dr Aziz has brought out secret of this success which is that India is producing medicines at a price that the poor of the world can afford. His book is basically a chronology of the legal battles India has waged both at national and international level to wrestle the poor’s access to medicine from the jaws of patents that mighty companies and rich countries have acquired.

Medicines manufactured in India are transported by the World Health Organization (WHO) to poor countries to counter different diseases including HIV/AIDS and polio but they are blocked at shores of rich European countries like the Netherlands and Germany where some companies have patents for these medicines. But the world bodies and India go into legal proceedings against this injustice and win back these medicines in most cases. Similarly, multinational medicine companies challenge manufacturing of medicines by Indian companies but the courts prefer the people’s right to healthcare to patents, hence keeping the way open for supply of medicines.

Offering a solution, Dr Aziz mentions that unintended consequences of monopoly and market dominance caused by a patent can be resolved through policy interventions, compulsory license being one of them. It is a recognized tool and many international institutions including the WHO recommends it to address public health needs. Through a compulsory license, an authorization by the government in favour of a third party is granted to use and exploit patented technology to meet legitimate expectations of consumers. India has taken bold steps in its Patent Law to incorporate several provisions on compulsory licences and this is perfectly legal under WTO’s agreement on intellectual property rights.

The book explores relevant provisions of India’s patent law by using the case study in Natco compulsory licensing case. In this case an attempt was made to use compulsory license to manufacture and export an important drug to Nepal. Though the attempt couldn’t be finally materialized, it shows how comoulsory licensing regime can be invoked and operationalized.

Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), a constituent unit of the IIUI, has published this book. The institution takes pride in opening up informed debates under the wise leadership of Prof Dr Husanul Amin.

The writer tweets @furraat