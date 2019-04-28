close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
A
APP
April 28, 2019

Preparations underway for MCR referendum

Islamabad

A
APP
April 28, 2019

Rawalpindi: The preparations are under way for a Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) referendum between Municipal workers league and Labour Union group.

Political figures are also secretly supporting their favourite groups for a referendum to be held on April 30. For president, Raja Haroon and Haji Farooq are contesting against each other with electoral symbols of Rose and spade respectively.

