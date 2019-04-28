Preparations underway for MCR referendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The preparations are under way for a Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) referendum between Municipal workers league and Labour Union group.
Political figures are also secretly supporting their favourite groups for a referendum to be held on April 30. For president, Raja Haroon and Haji Farooq are contesting against each other with electoral symbols of Rose and spade respectively.
Rawalpindi: The preparations are under way for a Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) referendum between Municipal workers league and Labour Union group.
Political figures are also secretly supporting their favourite groups for a referendum to be held on April 30. For president, Raja Haroon and Haji Farooq are contesting against each other with electoral symbols of Rose and spade respectively.