close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 28, 2019

Fire breaks out at workshop

Peshawar

 
April 28, 2019

Fire broke out at a workshop on the Ring Road on Saturday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said fire-brigade rushed to the workshop near cattle market on the Ring Road after a fire broke out during welding. The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after putting in hectic efforts. A truck was partially damaged in the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar