Fire breaks out at workshop

Fire broke out at a workshop on the Ring Road on Saturday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said fire-brigade rushed to the workshop near cattle market on the Ring Road after a fire broke out during welding. The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after putting in hectic efforts. A truck was partially damaged in the incident.
