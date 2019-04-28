PPP announces holding May Day functions

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to observe May Day and demonstrate show of power against the anti-people decisions of the government.

A press release issued on Saturday said that PPP provincial president Humayun Khan has directed the district presidents and general secretaries to hold May Day functions in their respective districts and hold protests against the government for increasing prices of the daily commodities.

He said that the PPP was representative of labourers, farmers and oppressed sections of society and criticised the rulers for making life miserable for the poor during its eight-month government.

Humayun Khan directed the workers and office-bearers of various party wings to participate in the protest meetings and rallies on May Day.