Bajaur Cultural Festival to kick off tomorrow

KHAR: To provide recreation to the people of Bajaur who faced militancy in the last 15 years, the district administration has decided to hold a two-day festival starting from tomorrow (April 29).

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud said that the Bajaur Cultural Festival would be held at the Bajaur Sports Complex.

The official said the festival was being held in an effort to promote the culture of Bajaur as acts of terrorism had disturbed peace and undermined local culture.

He said that different stalls would be set up to showcase local cuisine food, jewellery, books, flowers, musical instruments. He said games for children would be arranged at the festival.

Usman Mehsud thanked the provisional Minister for Sports and Cultural Atif

Khan for providing Rs3 million funds for holding the event.

The official added that he had sent a summary to the Tourism and Culture Department identifying three tourist resorts in Bajaur to promote tourism.