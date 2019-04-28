Cancer patient appeals for financial assistance

PESHAWAR: A cancer patient, Salman Masood, a resident of the Ring Road in Peshawar, has appealed to government and philanthropists to extend him financial assistance for his treatment.

He said that two weeks ago he was operated in Lady Reading Hospital for a cyst and the sample was taken to Shaukat Khanum Laboratory where it was diagnosed to be cancer.

The patient said that he visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital at Hayatabad for free treatment but the doctors and administration of the hospital declined free treatment to him citing non-availability of funds.

For the sake of Salman Masood’s life, his family have appealed to government and others for provision of financial assistance immediately as the disease is in first stage and is curable. Asif, a brother of Salman Masood, can be reached at: cell phone 0314-910 4365.