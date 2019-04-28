close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Suspects arrested

Peshawar

LAHORE: CIA Kotwali claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the killing of a man and injuring two others a couple of days back. The accused persons had killed Akhtar on a road and injured two passersby named Taj Muhammad and Akbar Shah. The accused have been identified as Shazil and Umair.

