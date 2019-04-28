close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

39 seminary students complete study

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

GHALLANAI: About 39 students of a seminary were provided certificates at the dastarbandi ceremony here on Saturday.

Religious scholars, including Maulana Pir Hezbullah Jan, Maulana Hameedullah, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Samiullah and others, were present on the occasion. Turbans were also placed on the heads of the students which signified the completion of their studies.

