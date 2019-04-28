close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

Pakistan U-19 tour to SL called off

Sports

 
April 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan U19 team’s tour to Sri Lanka has been called off after a series of attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that killed around 250 people, ESPNcricnfo reported.

“The tour has been postponed indefinitely,” an SLC official told Cricinfo. “It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn’t want to take any chances.” The Rohail Nazir-led squad was set to leave for Colombo on April 30, with the first game scheduled for May 3 in Galle. Pakistan was scheduled to play two four-day games and three one-day matches. The matches were to be played in Galle and Hambantota. The team will next travel to South Africa for seven 50-over matches as part of their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 preparations.

