Water shortage

I would like to draw the attention of the municipal authorities towards the scarcity of water in our locality (Model Colony). In our locality, there is no fixed time for the supply of water. Sometimes the water is supplied at all times for four-five days. Sometimes the water supply is on for a very short time. And the water is also polluted. Several complaints have been made but all of them have fallen on deaf ears. The authorities have not yet taken any concrete steps to solve our water problem. This is a humble request to the concerned authorities to look into this issue.

Usman Khan

Karachi