US convicts Russian agent Maria Butina

WASHINGTON: Maria Butina, the only Russian arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow’s interference in US politics, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison. The leader of a small Russian gun rights group, the 30-year-old Siberian native used her ties to the National Rifle Association to build a network of powerful Republican contacts. She had admitted one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government without registering—a so-called “espionage-lite” charge the US has used before against alleged Russian spies.

Prosecutors said although she worked openly and was not tied to any Russian intelligence agency, she was sending back reports to a high-level Russian government official and posed a threat to the United States.

“I humbly request forgiveness. I’m not this evil person depicted in the media,” she told the court in Washington before her sentence was announced. Dressed in a dark blue pajama-like prison uniform, her long red hair pulled behind her shoulders, Butina’s voice broke as she addressed the court in fluent, Russian-accented English. She told the court she had only wanted to work towards better US-Russian relations and would have registered as a foreign agent if she had known it was required by law.

Moscow expressed outrage over the treatment of Butina, who was given credit for nine months already served and will be deported when she is released. “The accusations brought against her, intended to influence the internal political process in the United States, are totally invented and fabricated,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.