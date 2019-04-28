Police probe after bodies found in home

SUFFOLK: Detectives continued to investigate the deaths of a woman and a young boy on Saturday after they were found dead at a home on a quiet residential street.

The pair — who have not been identified — were discovered by a member of the public inside the two-storey property on Park Avenue in Newmarket, Suffolk, on Friday afternoon. Neighbours said a woman in her early 30s and her son aged under 10 who was “always smiling” lived at the house but “kept themselves to themselves”.

On Saturday, a police cordon remained outside the property, a semi-detached home on a narrow street of 30 properties, a short distance from the town centre, while a Volkswagen Golf hatchback parked on the pavement in front of the home was also behind police tape.

A witness told the Newmarket Journal he had seen a woman come out of a property “in tears”. “I could hear her saying she was ‘so afraid’,” he told the paper. Another woman, visiting the street, said her friend had seen a male neighbour who apparently knew the female victim being comforted by another person yesterday evening.

Suffolk Police said officers were called just before 6pm. They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. The force said: “A member of the public reported to police he had found a woman and a young male child both deceased inside the premises.

“A police investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is currently under way. Next of kin are aware. Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.”