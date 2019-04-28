Hannah brings 82mph winds, heavy rain to UK

LONDON: Storm Hannah has swept into the UK, bringing 82mph winds and heavy rain after battering Ireland and leaving at least 10,000 properties without power.

A yellow wind warning covering Wales and central and southern England was in force until Saturday afternoon amid the threat of disruption to transport networks and power cuts. Northern Ireland meanwhile was covered by a yellow rain warning.

Western Power Distribution said more than 1,700 properties had been left without power on its network on Saturday morning, with the majority of those affected in Wales. Transport for Wales said storm damage on the Conwy Valley line meant buses were replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The Llyn Peninsula saw the highest gust overnight when a gust of 82mph was clocked at Aberdaron. Meanwhile a gust of 78mph was recorded at Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire and a 64mph gust was observed at the Needles off the Isle of Wight.

Forecasters said the highest winds were expected in exposed coastal areas, although gusts could reach up to 50mph as the storm moved inland.

Named by the Irish weather service Met Eireann, Storm Hannah barrelled into Ireland’s south-west on Friday. Forecasters issued several weather warnings, including a red warning of “violent gusts”. The highest recorded were at Mace Head in Galway, where 76mph was observed, while gusts reached 74mph at Shannon Airport.

ESB Networks said on Friday night that strong winds had caused damage to the electricity network affecting approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses, predominantly in counties Kerry and Cork.