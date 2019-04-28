Miandad slams PM’s move to end departmental cricket

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has opposed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to abolish departmental cricket.

Addressing a press conference alongside Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin Siddique here on Saturday, Miandad criticised Prime Minister Khan’s decision, saying departmental cricket was a way for players to earn a living. The former Pakistan legend said the country was making great strides till there were departmental cricket and sports.

“I can say with surety that if it wasn’t for PIA, Jahangir Khan wouldn’t be Jahangir Khan.” Miandad said the biggest problem confronting the country was the economy. “People want jobs, no one wants to play cricket or hockey. Their helplessness is being exploited.”

Miandad further said Prime Minister Khan had himself played county cricket in England. “Were we crazy to play there? We played because of the money.” He went on: “Imran Khan ask your PTI supporters who you have taken votes from if what we are saying is correct or is what you are saying correct.”

According to reports, Prime Minister Khan, who is patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has told PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to abolish departments’ role in cricket structure and restrict the domestic first-class tournaments to six provincial teams.