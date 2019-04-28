close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
A
April 28, 2019

Khan discusses bilateral ties with Ethiopian counterpart

Top Story

A
APP
April 28, 2019

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum here on Saturday. The two prime ministers exchanged views on the broad range of bilateral matters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attached to further intensifying multi-dimensional ties with the African continent. Bilaterally, the Prime Minister proposed upgradation of political, trade, commercial and people-to-people contacts. The two sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges.

Highlighting Pakistan’s participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (PKOs) over the past several decades, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan will continue to contribute to the cause of peace and security in Africa.

