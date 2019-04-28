close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

Three Levies men martyred in North Waziristan blast

April 28, 2019

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Three Levies personnel embraced martyrdom and another was injured in a blast in the Sheva area of North Waziristan district on Saturday.

Official sources told Geo News the explosives were planted near a checkpost. A district administration official told state media the explosion took place as the security personnel were performing their duties. The official also said the martyred and injured security personnel were residents of the area.

The entire area was cordoned while a search operation was conducted. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the incident and expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives. In a statement in Peshawar, he said: “Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve against terrorism.”

