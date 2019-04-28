Six killed in Rajanpur clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJANPUR: At least six people were killed and six others injured in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Saturday.The police said the armed men traded fire over an old dispute in the Rojhan area of District Rajanpur.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities where according to hospital sources, the condition of the wounded was also critical.
