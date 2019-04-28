MQM-P advocates launching struggle for separate province

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) once again swung into Karachi’s politics by advocating struggle for a separate province on Saturday. The party had organised a political rally, not as impressive as it used to be in old times, at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, slogan of which was "Urban Sindh Demands Rights."

Addressing the rally, the party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said they are all lucky to have gained independence, but unlucky for not realising its worth. “We need to think if Pakistan was good 70 years ago or it is now,” he said adding those who sacrificed for the independence of Pakistan have now been deprived of employment. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said passed a resolution against the leaders of MQM but the resolution should actually be passed against those who imposed the quota system in Sindh in 1970s, he pointed out.

The Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel presented 11 resolutions in the power show against the Sindh government. The MQM-P, he said believes "due to deprivations suffered by urban Sindh an immediate struggle for a separate province should be initiated." Before presenting that resolution, Naveed thrice said,“ye bohot eham hai [it is very important].” He also asked the provincial government to hand over 50-percent of the taxes collected from the port city for spending in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Sukkur. He asked the K-Electric to mend its ways and demanded to immediately complete Karachi’s long awaited K-IV water project. He asked the Chief Justice Sindh High Court to form a commission and inquire about the unjust recruitments in the government departments in Sindh by the PPP-led Sindh government, over the last decade.

Kanwar said the PPP has wrongfully amended the local government law and taken over Karachi Water and Sewage Board (KWSB); Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB); Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA); Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and several others. They must be handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation immediately, he demanded. He said the people of Karachi have been deprived of public transport as the PPP has introduced private transporters. He also demanded to handover the transport function to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Even in census, he claimed the Karachi’s population was deliberately shown as reduced which must be rectified. Kanwar Naveed also spoke against the engineered delimitations due to which, he claimed the city’s representation was reduced in the national and provincial assemblies. He also demanded to arrest the killers of MQM’s slain leader Ali Raza Abidi. The MQM-P's deputy convener also demanded a survey of Sindh’s land in the light of Supreme Court’s July 24 decision and hand it over to its real owners.

The senior deputy convener, Amir Khan delved into the history of Sindh to prove how divided it was since early. He said in 1967 Yahya Khan created five provinces in Pakistan. On the night of this decision, he recalled that a notification of Sind rural was issued effectively dividing the province into two. “Those who say Sindh is one are distorting history,” he said and added that from 1955 till 1967 there wasn’t any Sindh province on Pakistan’s map but only two units East Pakistan and West Pakistan existed. From 1948 till 1955, he said there were three provinces in Sindh: Karachi, Kherpur and the last one was Sindh. Even from 1936 to 1947 he said the Sindh wasn’t one. The Kherpur state had its own parliament. While before 1936 Sindh was part of Bombay presidency. “For 200 years Sindh did not exist as a province, but they insist that they have a 5000 year old history,” he said and added "those who migrated are the real owners of this province."

The Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, said he made all efforts to resolve all the issues of the port-city with all the political parties of the city. “And that is why I knocked at the doors of every political party and the PPP was the first one. I wrote letters to CM Sindh, made phone calls, conducted meetings, but nothing elicited a fruitful response,” he said and added the court’s response was far better. What is the use of a chief minister when orders have to come from courts?