Japan kicks off unprecedented long holiday

TOKYO: Japan on Saturday kicked off an unprecedented 10-day holiday, including celebration days for the imperial transition, as airports were packed with record travellers while people queued at teller machines in the cash-dominated nation.

Japan is preparing for the abdication of Emperor Akihito on Tuesday the day before Akihito’s eldest son, 59-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, takes the throne.

The long holiday for the famously hard-working Japanese combines two celebration days with the traditional "Golden Week" in May. While many plan to commemorate the national ceremonies across the country, others are seizing the rare opportunity for a trip at home and overseas.

A record 60,700 people were expected to go abroad from Narita airport, Tokyo’s main gateway, on Saturday, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said.

Domestic holidaymakers formed long queues for Shinkansen bullet services at Tokyo station to return home or go sightseeing, while highways were crowded with vehicles in a major exodus from the capital.