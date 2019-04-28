‘Centre, KP working for uplift of tribal districts’

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister on the merged districts and spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir has said that both the federal and provincial governments are providing all kinds of resources for development of tribal districts.

This he stated at public meetings and separate discussions with tribal elders during his four-day official visit of South Waziristan, said an official handout.

He said the tribal districts would be brought on a par with other areas of the country and deprivations of tribespeople would come to an end.

Ajmal Wazir said that areas stretching from South Waziristan up to Bajaur had abundant resources of minerals and mines and natural beauty.

“However, the black law of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) had totally halted the pace of development. Such a restricting environment had given birth to poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and lawlessness and as a result, other parts of the country were also getting affected. However, with the grace of Almighty Allah, all such problems have become a story of the past as the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan gave practical shape to the merger of tribal districts by amending the Constitution,” he added.

The KP government spokesman said the process of integrating the administrative, financial and judicial powers was going on, adding that the most difficult procedure of merging 28,000 Khassadar and Levies into the police force had also been accomplished.

He said that a 10-year development programme had been devised for the merged districts and a sum of Rs1 billion would be spent on it.

Moreover, “Sehat Insaf Card” and interest-free loan schemes and many other such projects had also been initiated, he said.