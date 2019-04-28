Nisar neither confirms nor denies possibility of becoming Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan refused to comment over the reports claiming that he is being considered by power circles for the next Punjab Chief Minister.

"Questions should be asked from those who have spread the news," the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said in a private ceremony at Lodhran. "I do politics to help people not to get any post. My politics is not for sale."

Khan predicted massive inflation in the coming months and warned that it would be unbearable for the masses.

"PM Imran took record loans in the previous months. He did the same what he used to criticise before," Nisar Khan said.

The senior politician said that the current government will not risk holding local bodies’ poll as they have attempted to scrap administrative units and have completely abandoned District Council office.

"If PTI claims itself to be a popular political party it should hold local bodies poll," he said.

Khan said that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited him at his residence to request him to take oath as Punjab Assembly member but he has refused as he has been cheated on the seat I contested for the National Assembly.