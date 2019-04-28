close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
April 28, 2019

Nisar neither confirms nor denies possibility of becoming Punjab CM

National

A
Agencies
April 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan refused to comment over the reports claiming that he is being considered by power circles for the next Punjab Chief Minister.

"Questions should be asked from those who have spread the news," the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said in a private ceremony at Lodhran. "I do politics to help people not to get any post. My politics is not for sale."

Khan predicted massive inflation in the coming months and warned that it would be unbearable for the masses.

"PM Imran took record loans in the previous months. He did the same what he used to criticise before," Nisar Khan said.

The senior politician said that the current government will not risk holding local bodies’ poll as they have attempted to scrap administrative units and have completely abandoned District Council office.

"If PTI claims itself to be a popular political party it should hold local bodies poll," he said.

Khan said that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited him at his residence to request him to take oath as Punjab Assembly member but he has refused as he has been cheated on the seat I contested for the National Assembly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan