KP minister challenges critics to produce evidence of corruption

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said those making hue and cry about the alleged corruption in mega projects should produce the evidence of any wrongdoing.

He was speaking at a seminar arranged by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at the Swat Press Club.

PFUJ President Pervez Shaukat, General Secretary Raja Riaz, senior journalist Shamim Shahid and others were also present.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that those who were accusing the government of political victimisation were trying to escape accountability. However, he reiterated the government’s stance that those who had looted the country’s wealth would not be spared.

The minister said that a corrupt mafia had been imposed on the country since 1947.

He alleged that in the past two political parties pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.“When the looters are grilled about their assets, they accuse the government of victimisation,” he said, adding that the people had rejected such elements in the last general election.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was capable of steering the country out of the prevailing crises. He said that like the former Fata, the Malakand division was also badly hit by militancy, therefore, he would request the prime minister to unveil a comprehensive package for its rehabilitation.