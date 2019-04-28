Seven women farmhands killed in Tunisia van crash

TUNIS: Seven women day labourers being transported to work on a Tunisian farm in the back of a pickup were among 12 people killed when it collided with a minivan on Saturday, the emergency services said. The deaths triggered an outcry on social media, with users accusing farm owners of treating their low-paid, mainly female workforce “like cattle”. Both drivers were also killed in the dawn crash with the minivan carrying poultry in the poor central region of Sidi Bouzid, emergency services spokesman Moez Triaa said. Health ministry spokesman Chokri Nafti said 21 people required hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.