Brazil is governed by ‘gang of madmen’: Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday said the country is governed by a “gang of madmen” in his first interview from prison, where he is serving an almost nine year sentence.

The leftist ex-leader, 73, reiterated his innocence and told newspapers El Pais and Folha de Sao Paulo he is “obsessed” with “unmasking” those behind his conviction, which has seen him incarcerated for the past year for bribery and money laundering.

“I know very well the place history holds for me. And I also know who will be in the dumpster,” said Lula, charismatic as ever in video clips published by Spanish newspaper El Pais’s Brazilian edition. The interview is the first Lula has given since he was arrested in April of last year.