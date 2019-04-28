Cleansing of Colombo church fails to ease Catholic worries

COLOMBO: Dozens of troops used soap and water jets at the devastated Catholic church but could not clear the stench of death that makes many Sri Lankan faithful fearful of returning to services after the horrific Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

Nearly a week after the attacks on churches and hotels that left 253 dead, the navy contingent on Saturday put on a major operation with detergent and water at St Anthony’s Shrine.

Dozens were killed at the 18th century church.

Reminders of the carnage unleashed by the jihadist bomber were everywhere — bloodstains on the ceiling, walls pockmarked with shrapnel, and the hands of the church clock tower stuck at 8:45am, the moment the attacker blew himself up.

For K.A. Francis, who has been the cleaner at St Anthony’s for 16 years, seeing the destruction in the church felt like a blow to the heart.

“The first time I went inside after the blast and saw the damage, on Tuesday morning, I felt this huge weight pressing down on my heart, so much pain — like a physical ache,” he told AFP. The blast was so powerful it brought parts of the wooden roof down and ripped off tiles and plaster from columns near the entrance, exposing the red brick underneath and loosening electrical wires inside the walls.

The 55-year-old Francis has been coming to church every day since the clean-up began, trying to assist the soldiers.

But nothing in his years spent sweeping and cleaning pews and carefully wiping fingerprints off the glass cases that protect the church’s statues had prepared him for such stomach-churning conditions.

Even as he struggled to hold back tears, Francis said he was determined to help the church in any way possible so services could resume.

“My faith is even stronger after the attack,” he said, adding that he believed his years of service had helped him survive an earlier heart attack.