32 clubs to feature in Siddiq Cricket

LAHORE: Prominent 32 Clubs of the city participating in 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament 2019 have been divided into 4 Groups.

The matches of the tournament will be played on Knockout system. Eveny inning will consist of 40 Overs. Without Club card registration, no player will play match of the tournament. In the event only one Under 40 Player will allow while remaining players age is 35 years and One U-19 player will be must in playing side. Clubs Groups are as under

Group A: Yuslim Club, Faran Gym, Pindi Gym, Tauseef Club, Township Gym, Shoabi Club, Ludihana Gym, Albilal Club

Group B: Model Town Gym, Islampura Eaglets, Bostan Gym, Young Lucky Star Club, Baqa Jillani Club, Khizra club, Model Town Greens, Township Whites

Group C: Dar Club, Ghari Shaho Gym, Mehboob Park Gym, Ghalib Gym, Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Sanzazar Eaglets, Apallo Club, Stags Club

Group D: Wahdat Eaglets, Dharampura Gym, Akhter Abdul Rehman Club, Mughalpura Gym, KAshmir Crown Club, Javaid Memorial CLub, Model Town CLub and Crescent Club.