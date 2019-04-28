Dortmund coach gives up on title after derby defeat to Schalke

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said he had given up hope of winning the Bundesliga title after a red card for Marco Reus and a Daniel Caligiuri double saw Dortmund lose 4-2 to Schalke in the Ruhr derby.
Reus was the first of two Dortmund players sent off in five second-half minutes as Schalke came from behind to hand Bayern Munich a golden opportunity to win their seventh straight league title.
League leaders Bayern can now pull four points clear at the top with three games to go with a win at relegation-threatened Nuremberg on Sunday.
Asked on Sky Germany whether the title race was over, Dortmund coach Favre said: “yes, of course”. Dortmund took the lead in style on 14 minutes, Jadon Sancho setting up Mario Goetze with a splendid chip over Schalke’s back line.
However Schalke drew level just two minutes later, Daniel Caligiuri converting a contested penalty after a handball decision against Julian Weigl. Favre railed against the decision, saying that new regulations on handball were “the biggest scandal in football”. Two minutes later the visitors sent the Signal-Iduna-Park into shock as Salif Sane rose at a corner to put Schalke ahead.
Double disaster struck for Dortmund on the hour mark when captain Marco Reus was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Suat Serdar and Caligiuri curled the resulting free-kick into the top corner. Marius Wolf then became the second Dortmund player sent off, once again for a reckless challenge on Serdar.
Axel Witsel pulled one back for Dortmund with five minutes remaining, but their hopes were crushed a moment later when Breel Embolo fired in Schalke’s fourth.
