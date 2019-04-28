Dortmund coach gives up on title after derby defeat to Schalke

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said he had given up hope of winning the Bundesliga title after a red card for Marco Reus and a Daniel Caligiuri double saw Dortmund lose 4-2 to Schalke in the Ruhr derby.

Reus was the first of two Dortmund players sent off in five second-half minutes as Schalke came from behind to hand Bayern Munich a golden opportunity to win their seventh straight league title.

League leaders Bayern can now pull four points clear at the top with three games to go with a win at relegation-threatened Nuremberg on Sunday.

Asked on Sky Germany whether the title race was over, Dortmund coach Favre said: “yes, of course”. Dortmund took the lead in style on 14 minutes, Jadon Sancho setting up Mario Goetze with a splendid chip over Schalke’s back line.

However Schalke drew level just two minutes later, Daniel Caligiuri converting a contested penalty after a handball decision against Julian Weigl. Favre railed against the decision, saying that new regulations on handball were “the biggest scandal in football”. Two minutes later the visitors sent the Signal-Iduna-Park into shock as Salif Sane rose at a corner to put Schalke ahead.

Double disaster struck for Dortmund on the hour mark when captain Marco Reus was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Suat Serdar and Caligiuri curled the resulting free-kick into the top corner. Marius Wolf then became the second Dortmund player sent off, once again for a reckless challenge on Serdar.

Axel Witsel pulled one back for Dortmund with five minutes remaining, but their hopes were crushed a moment later when Breel Embolo fired in Schalke’s fourth.