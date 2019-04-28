Rahm, Palmer grab lead

NEW ORLEANS: Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Ryan Palmer combined to complete a seven-under par 65 second round on Saturday to seize the halfway lead at the storm-hit US PGA Zurich Classic.

Rahm and Palmer led on 15-under 129 after 36 holes at the TPC of Louisiana near New Orleans in the pairs event, featuring four-ball (best ball) first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds. Half the field of 80 duos was unable to finish on Friday after storms hit the event for the second consecutive day.