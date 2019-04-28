close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 28, 2019

Rahm, Palmer grab lead

Sports

AFP
April 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS: Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Ryan Palmer combined to complete a seven-under par 65 second round on Saturday to seize the halfway lead at the storm-hit US PGA Zurich Classic.

Rahm and Palmer led on 15-under 129 after 36 holes at the TPC of Louisiana near New Orleans in the pairs event, featuring four-ball (best ball) first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds. Half the field of 80 duos was unable to finish on Friday after storms hit the event for the second consecutive day.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports