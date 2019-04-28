Railways team’s poor performance in G-II Trophy flayed

LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Sportsmen Welfare Association Manzoor Ali Airf was shocked to see the poor performance of Pakistan Railways team yet again in Patrons Trophy Grade II.

He said that it’s a matter of great concern and disappointment that despite spending millions of rupees on sports the result is zero of railways sports. He also pointed out that non-sporting officials at railways sports board are no good to the department and the sports alike. He appealed to railways minister Sh Rasheed to take notice of the poor performance of its sports department and depute international players and qualified sports officials in railways sports board for the betterment of railways sports and railways name.